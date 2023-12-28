Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a youth over a social media post threatening a repeat of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, police informed on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Talha, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's Seraikela. He was arrested by Deoband Police over his post on X.

A case was also registered against the accused under stringent sections, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur, Vipin Tada told ANI, "Police received information at Deoband police station that a youth posted some objectionable comments on Twitter (now X), in which he threatened a repeat of the Pulwama terror attack."

"Taking note of the post, the local police have registered a case and the young man has been questioned. He confessed to putting out the post out of anger," Tada added.

He said that the intelligence department and police have initiated a thorough probe to understand the motive behind the post.

"The police informed other agencies and a forensic investigation has been initiated on his seized mobile phone," the SSP informed further.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the SSP added.

The incident comes nearly a week after a terror attack on army vehicles at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in which four Jawans were killed.

According to official sources, the Army is planning to increase the number of troops in the Poonch-Rajouri sector to curb the activities of the Pakistan-based terrorists there.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the terror attack.

"I want to assure you that, as far as the government is concerned, the government stands by you and we give equal priority to your welfare and your convenience. We try to take steps based on whatever information is given to us," the Raksha Mantri said.

Singh said the army is more well-equipped than before to deal with such threats.

On February 14, 2019, forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when their convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. (ANI)

