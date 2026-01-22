Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): In line with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision to position the state as India's leading AI data centre hub, the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation secured a major investment during a meeting with the leadership of UPC Volt at WEF 2026.

UPC Volt is a joint venture between Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centres, focusing on setting up high-performance, energy-efficient AI data centres. Following the meeting, the company proposed to establish a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City, supported by a matching 100 MW round-the-clock renewable energy project, with the intent to ensure that digital infrastructure is powered by carbon-free energy.

The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore over five years is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 during operations. An MoU was signed to this effect.

According to officials, the data centre facility will be integrated with renewable energy sourcing under Telangana's Green Open Access framework, enabling a sustainable, power-first operating model.

The Telangana delegation held detailed discussions with Han de Groot, CEO of Volt; Steven Zwaan, Co-founder of UPC Renewables APAC; Alok Nigam, CEO of UPC Renewables India; and Vikas Sharma, Assistant Vice President of UPC Renewables India.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the state's goal of reaching a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 will be pursued by building high-calibre digital infrastructure while maintaining a clear roadmap for achieving net-zero development.

"The facility will be supported by a 100 MW round-the-clock renewable energy plant and seamlessly integrated with renewable power sourcing under Telangana's Green Open Access framework, underscoring our commitment to sustainable and resilient growth. This landmark investment is expected to create over 3,000 jobs during the construction phase and more than 800 skilled jobs during operations, generating substantial employment opportunities," said CM Revanth Reddy.

The state government said it is aggressively pushing to become a global AI data centre hub through incentives for components such as high-density GPUs, large-scale training compute, and liquid cooling.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was also part of the delegation that participated in the meeting. (ANI)

