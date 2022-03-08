Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) The Bihar assembly on Tuesday witnessed ruckus when a snide remark about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat by the opposition RJD evoked predictable outrage from the BJP.

The trouble erupted during the debate on the state's agriculture budget. Senior legislator Jyoti Devi was in the Chair, nominated by Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha as a mark of respect on International Women's Day while female legislators from different parties were speaking as per the roster.

Anita Devi, veteran RJD leader and a former state minister, launched a stinging attack on the NDA government at the Centre and the state, alleging that farmers in the country, including Bihar, were suffering because of poor returns amid an increasing cost of production.

She recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of doubling farmers' income and alleged “it has not risen even 1.5 times” which, predictably, left BJP MLAs squirming.

With a wry smile, she sought to twist the knife referring to Bhagwat's views about women as reported in the media to which Jyoti Devi objected and said since the remark was about someone who was not a member of the House it shall be expunged.

However, BJP leaders, including women, rose screaming in protest.

Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi led the charge as she admonished the RJD MLA for “speaking out of ignorance” about the RSS.

“My own rise as a politician is a testimony to the high esteem in which the RSS holds women. Women have been associated with the Sangh since the days of the freedom struggle,” the Deputy CM said with obvious indignation.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav rose to intervene, evoking more protests from the treasury benches as it was pointed out that he was speaking on a day that was said to be devoted to women legislators.

Yadav began with a disarming remark: “A man is also a son and a brother. Would you not allow this son, this brother of yours to speak?”

Yadav, a former Deputy CM himself, started off referring to his mother Rabri Devi, who, as the first woman chief minister of Bihar, "discharged her administrative and political responsibilities battling the scorn of detractors who called her dumb and rustic”.

Seeking to lend support to his party colleague, he took out his smartphone and began reading out from a report published by a leading news website about Mohan Bhagwat.

This led to fresh bedlam. BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi rose and said, “How can remarks be made about a person who is not present in the House to defend himself. It should be expunged”.

This evoked an unusually angry outburst from Yadav, known for his cool.

“Is this a dictatorship? When the Deputy CM speaks in praise of RSS and Bhagwat it will be allowed to be a part of the proceedings. But when we quote from a media report it shall be expunged. What type of rule is this?”, he bristled as the House got drowned in noise.

Order was restored upon return of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha who won over both sides with some conciliatory remarks. He also turned towards Yadav and said “I appreciate when you garnish your speeches with wit and poetry. But please avoid any utterances which cause outrage.”

Yadav relented and Anita Devi resumed her speech and the proceedings of the House went off normally.

However, outside the House, the leader of the opposition was asked about the issue.

“It is the International Women's Day. Our MLA was underscoring the fact that Bhagwat has gone on record advocating a role of domesticity for women. He wants them to remain housewives. I spoke in support of the MLA. It is natural for the BJP to get worked up," Yadav quipped with a smirk.

