Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 92,921 on Sunday with 3,853 more people testing positive for the disease, while 53 new fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,730.

However, in a statement issued here on Sunday, the state government said that in the past 24 hours, 3,953 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.

On Saturday, the total count of coronavirus infection cases stood at 89,068.

Of the 53 COVID-19 new deaths, 14 were reported from Lucknow and 11 from Kanpur.

So far, 53,357 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the viral disease, and have been discharged from health facilities. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 37,834, according to the government statement.

