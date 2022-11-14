Lakhimpur Kheri, Nov 14 (PTI) The famous Dudhwa National Park will open for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts from November 15, officials said on Monday.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak said tourism activities in Dudhwa would be set in motion after the formal inauguration by Uttar Pradesh forest and environment minister Arun Kumar on Tuesday.

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur and the Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuaries are advised strictly to follow the rules during their jungle safari, he said.

"Entry fees, camera charges, vehicle and elephant-ride charges, stay charges among others have been revised and information about the rates was available on the Uttar Pradesh Ecotourism website," Pathak said.

Located on the India-Nepal border, Dudhwa National Park attracts tourists, wildlife enthusiasts and researchers every year with its untouched natural habitat, rich grasslands and wetlands and a vast population of wildlife species.

The park is home to around 106 royal Bengal tigers, 92 leopards, over 200 wild tuskers, 40 one-horned rhinos in the rhino area, 400 species of birds, five species of deer including swamp deer, spotted deer, hog deer, various species of reptiles, medicinal plants and vegetation.

