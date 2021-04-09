Muzaffarnagar, Apr 9 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district climbed to 9,522 on Friday as 134 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll mounted to 115 with one more fatality, a senior officer said.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 622, Chief Medical Officer Dr M S Fojdar said.

On Friday, test results for 222 samples were received. Of these, 134 came back positive, he said.

Thirty-four more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,784, the officer said.

