Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Police here have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the district level to expedite long-pending cases, an officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Thursday that during a crime review meeting, he observed a lack of progress in 97 cases of fraud, deception, and embezzlement registered since 2020 across the district, despite repeated directives to investigators.

"To address this backlog, we have constituted the specialised SIT, which will collaborate with investigators to monitor these cases," he said.

The newly formed team is headed by an additional superintendent of police

"The SIT will hold regular meetings concerning the 97 pending cases, with the investigators present to receive necessary suggestions and for periodic progress reviews," the SP said.

Dwivedi explained that police often dedicate less attention to cases of minor theft and financial fraud, leading to their prolonged pendency.

"The team has been specifically formed to ensure the swift resolution and disclosure of such cases," the officer added.

