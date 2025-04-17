Lucknow, Apr 17 (PTI) In a significant step aimed at boosting healthcare in Uttar Pradesh, a new hospital will be constructed in Sitapur and MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad will be renovated, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The new 200-bed hospital hospital in Sitapur will be constructed at a cost of Rs 81 crore, while the renovation of Ghaziabad's MMG District Hospital will be carried out with an estimated expenditure of Rs 80 crore, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update by IMD: National Capital Records Maximum Temperature of 40.6 Degrees Celsius.

These projects are designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of these regions, the statement said.

The state's planning department has prepared a detailed plan to complete both projects within 18 months. Once finished, these hospitals will significantly improve healthcare access and services for the residents of Sitapur, Ghaziabad and surrounding areas, it said.

Also Read | Delhi BJP Leader Vijay Jolly Falls to Cyber Frauds; Says Tricked Into Booking Rooms in Ayodhya on Fake Portal.

The new district hospital in Sitapur will have a four-storey main building, including the ground floor.

The plan also includes the construction of two blocks with 10 residential units for medical officers, a 40-bed nurses' hostel, various residential blocks, a PRS block, CMS accommodation, a pump house, a substation and a garage for ambulances.

The complex will also have a gate, boundary wall, internal roads, RCC drainage system, rainwater harvesting system, sewage treatment plant (STP), effluent treatment plant (ETP), pavement construction and green area development.

The hospital will be equipped with CCTV surveillance, good lighting, air conditioning, modern Wi-Fi and network systems, and solar-powered systems. The total built-up area of the new district hospital will be 24,074.40 square meters.

Ghaziabad's MMG District Hospital will be rebuilt to meet future needs. The new structure will include various residential and non-residential facilities, the statement said.

Enhancements will be made to the visitor's lounge, conference room, auditorium, office rooms, laboratory, telephone exchange, library, lecture hall, kitchen, canteen and shops, it said.

The development will also include restrooms for inspecting officers, storage spaces for documents and stationery, parking, residential and non-residential blocks, an administrative building, sports facilities, a mortuary, a police station and a watchtower.

The hospital will also be equipped with a CCTV surveillance system, fire-fighting mechanisms and a green belt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)