New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025.

The preliminary exam was held on May 25.

The UPSC has announced the results and shared a list of roll numbers of successful candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination on its website, according to an official statement.

The Commission conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the preliminary exam will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the civil services examination, 2025 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result, the statement said.

The UPSC has also declared a list of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025, on the basis of screening test held through the civil services preliminary examination.

The Commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 am and 5 pm, in person or on telephone no. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, said the statement issued by the UPSC.

The successful candidates have been asked to fill in certain details through a dedicated window to be opened on the Commission's website from June 16 to 25.

Successful candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs 200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, except in the case of fee exempt candidates, the UPSC said.

The details related scribe, assistive device and question paper in large font (for main examination) among others can also be submitted or updated online, it said in an identical statement for the candidates who have qualified for Indian Forest Service (main) examination.

