Kanpur (UP) Dec 12 (PTI) Upset over the poor health of her five-year-old daughter, a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after strangulating the child to death at her home in Barra area of the city, said police.

The child had been suffering from paralysis since birth and was not showing any signs of recovery despite regular treatment, said Kanpur Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Bhuker.

The deceased woman was been identified as Priya Singh, a resident of Barra-4, he said.

After getting information about the incident, police reached the site and took out the bodies after breaking open the door and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Police said Priya was depressed as her daughter was not recovering from the illness and she had lost all hope that drove her to take the extreme step.

No suicide note was been recovered from the spot, the SP said.

