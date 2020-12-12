New Delhi, December 12: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, defending the farm reform laws on Saturday, said the farmers will see the rationale behind the legislations if their protest is freed from "Maoist" and "Naxal" elements. The Minister claimed that the protests have been hijacked by elements who do not want a negotiated resolution of the disputes. Farmer Unions vs Centre Deadlock: Haryana CM Dushyant Chautala Hopeful of Breakthrough in 'Next 28-40 Hours'.

According to Goyal, the government is ready for talks at any given moment. The differences could only be resolved via talks, he stressed, while suggesting that the rollback of the agriculture reform Bills - as demanded by the protesters - is not an option for the government.

"Centre is ready 24 hours a day to hold discussions with the farmers. If protest is freed from maoists and naxals, then our farmers will definitely understand that laws are in their and country's interest: Even after that if they've any doubt, we're open for talks," the Minister added.

Watch Video: Bharat Bandh Failed, Nation Behind PM Narendra Modi, Says Goyal

#WATCH People understand PM Modi ji is working for new & self-reliant India, to double farmers income & create employment opportunities...Bharat Bandh wasn't successful even after 18 parties tried to...'Bharat chalega, Bharat aur tez chalega, daudega': Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/lYHA1IOoEN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Goyal further claimed that the maximum of farmers across the nation are supporting the reforms being introduced by the central government. The farmers who have raised apprehensions should return to the negotiating table to sort out the differences, he added.

"I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands," he said.

