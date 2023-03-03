Hamirpur (HP), Mar 3 (PTI) Cultural nights and urban pottery items by artists of Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh will be the highlight of the national-level Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira beginning from Sunday.

The pottery items, including pitchers, pots and other articles, signifying the arrival of summer season will be on display during the four-day festival. Summer articles of traders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will also be a part of the cultural event.

This time, a Saras Mela is also being organised where products of artisans and weavers from 16 states will be exhibited, officials said on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be the chief guest at the inaugural function, while Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldip Singh Pathania will preside over the closing function.

Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, Debashweta Banik said preparations are complete for the festival to be organised from March 5 to 8.

