New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The ongoing farmers' protest and the dry-run for coronavirus vaccine carried out in various states is the focus in today's various Urdu publications.

Most newspapers have carried the report that over three crore COVID-19 frontline workers will be receiving the vaccine free.

Interestingly, Inquilab carried ongoing cold weather conditions as its lead on page one. Most publications have also carried the news of a Mumbai based comedian being arrested and allegedly being beaten up for mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with "Farmers threaten tractor march on 26 January" in which it reports farmers are not backing off without the repeal of the laws. They have also threatened to carry out a tractor march towards the national capital on Republic day.

The publication has also highlighted the coronavirus vaccine issue. It also highlighted Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's statement that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free for every citizen of the nation.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper carried the news of dry-run for coronavirus vaccine in the country as its lead on page one.

The publication also highlighted "flights services from Britain to resume from January 8". In which it reports that the government will allow the flights coming from Britain after it was suspended temporarily due to the new COVID strain found in the UK.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with "Rains, snowfall shiver entire Noth India". In its detailed report, the publication says areas in Uttar Pradesh are facing dense fog.

It also carries the news of a Mumbai based comedian being arrested and allegedly being beaten up for mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

