Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Maharashtra in the aftermath of Pune rape case.

The NCP-SCP leader also took aim at the police officials for failing to nab the accused.

"... Look at the guy's guts, he took a selfie with the girl's phone with a message that 'I'll be back'. The police have his photo, yet they are not able to nab him..." Pawar told ANI.

He further urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Pune for a two-day State visit, to pay attention to the law and order of the State.

"I request the Home Minister, who is coming to Pune, to give attention to the law and order of the State," Pawar said.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside her flat by a man posing as a courier agent in the Kondhwa area of Pune city, said an official on Thursday. According to a senior police official, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday evening, under the jurisdiction of the Kondhwa Police Station.

Speaking to ANI, Zone 5 Pune City DCP Rajkumar Shinde said, "Under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City, an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered. Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman.

"When she went inside her home to get the pin for the courier, he closed the door (and raped her)... A total of 10 teams, five of the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on the case... The woman had been unconscious since 7:30 pm. Forensic experts were called on the spot to check (if something had been sprayed on her). A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it," he further said.

An offence has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64, 77and 351(2) at Kondhwa Police station.

As per preliminary investigations, the accused entered the woman's flat under the pretext of delivering a bank envelope. The woman lost consciousness during the assault and remained unconscious for several hours. Authorities are examining whether the attacker sprayed any chemical on her.

After this incident, the accused allegedly took a selfie on the woman's phone and wrote that he will come back again. Soon after the incident, forensic experts arrived at the scene and began investigating the crime.

The Pune Police have formed 10 teams, five from the Crime Branch and five from the local zone, to trace and apprehend the accused. Police are analysing the CCTV footage and digital footprint of the accused and making a sketch to nab the accused. Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

