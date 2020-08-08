New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Envoys from the US, Australia and Japan said they are deeply saddened to hear about the Air India Express accident in Kerala's Kozhikode and conveyed their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 passengers on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: 2 Deceased Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19; Self-Quarantine and COVID-19 Tests Ordered for People Involved in Rescue Operations at Kozhikode Airport.

US envoy Ken Juster said the US mission is deeply saddened to hear the news of the accident.

"On behalf of the U.S. Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers," he tweeted.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash in Kerala | AAIB Recovers Digital Flight Data Recorder & Cockpit Voice Recorder From the Aircraft: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Satoshi Suzuki, Japan's ambassador to India, hoped that search and rescue would conclude as quickly as possible.

"My heart bleeds for the air accident of #AirIndiaExpress in Kozhikode and landslide in #Idukki. My thoughts are with those who lost their beloved ones and are injured. I hope search & rescue will conclude as quickly as possible," he said. Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell said his thoughts and prayers are with families of the victims.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the Air India Express Plane accident in #Kozhikode. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. @airindiain #KozhikodePlaneCrash," O'Farrell said in a tweet. PTI UZM SNE 08081144 NNNNnto's attack only challenged NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson on rare occasions.

Toronto's Patrick Mullins scored in the 87th minute off an assist from Jozy Altidore, but it was just the Reds second shot on goal in the match.

"You play these knockout games and obviously things are going to be tight," Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley said.

"You know every part of the game is so important and we we got off to a really bad start and from there never really found a good way in the game."

Medina was the recipient of a poor clearance by Bradley and was set up by Anton Tinnerholm's pass. Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got his hands on the shot but couldn't keep it out of the net.

Another clever assist led to Castellanos' goal in the 55th minute. Moralez chipped a blind pass into space and ended up at the feet of Castellanos. He made a quick cut on defender Omar Gonzalez and his shot grazed off Westberg's fingers and into the net.

Moralez added the clinching goal in the 81st minute as Toronto was caught on a counter attack. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)