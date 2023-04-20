Amaravati, Apr 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to gather information from the village secretariats on the facilities available at the Anganwadi centres, including those yet to be provided.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Online Cricket Betting: 12 Bookies Held in Hyderabad for Cricket Betting; Cash, Mobiles, Laptops Seized.

Reddy issued these guidelines during a review meeting of the Women and Child Welfare Department, where he took stock of the progress of "Nadu–Nedu" programme to upgrade facilities in Anganwadi centres.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Light Rain Brings Respite to National Capital Amid Heatwave Conditions (Watch Video).

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works are on in over 10,000 Anganwadi centres which are being upgraded into foundation schools, said a statement.

Reddy instructed officials to speed up works in the remaining 45,000 Anganwadi centres as well on a priority basis.

Besides generating reports on proposals of works to be undertaken at these centres, the Chief Minister directed officials to get details on facilities such as ceiling fans, lights, furniture and toilets.

Further, he directed them to monitor the welfare of children in the Anganwadis and filling up the vacant workers and helpers posts immediately.

The Chief Minister issued similar guidelines to the Women and Child Welfare Department, including directing them to formulate effective standard operating procedures (SOPs).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)