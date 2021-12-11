New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) As farmers started returning home from three border points of Delhi on Saturday morning, pictures and videos of their celebrations and convoys flooded social media platforms.

Users posted pictures on Twitter and Facebook of convoys of tractors and cars bedecked with decorative lights leaving the Singhu border with farmers dancing to the tunes of Punjabi songs.

They also posted videos of a chartered aircraft being readied to shower flowers on the farmers at the Shambhu barrier (Haryana-Punjab border) near Ambala.

"The plane is ready to shower petals marking the halt of Kisan Andolan at Shambhu border," Pradosh Chandra Mitter said in a tweet.

Twitter users also shared videos and pictures of Nihangs leaving the protest site.

"Nihangs too headed back to Punjab after farm unions suspended farm protest. Barring Lakhbir Singh incident, Nihangs played a huge role in the farm protest. As they had put their tents and horses at SINGHU, it helped in keeping the bad guys out. Guru ki Fauj," Sandeep Singh said in a tweet and posted a video of Nihangs leaving a protest site while showcasing the art of sword wielding.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, decided to suspend the movement on Thursday and said farmers will start going home from the protest sites at Delhi's borders on Saturday.

The announcement came after the SKM, which was spearheading the movement, received a signed letter from the Centre, in which it agreed to consider the pending demands of the protesters, including withdrawal of cases against farmers and forming a committee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The social media platforms were flooded with videos and photos of goods being loaded in tractors, people welcoming the farmers on their way back to Punjab or dancing to the tunes of Punjabi songs.

"Just reached back home from Shambhu Border (PB-HR Border). Couldn't control my tears seeing farmers' smiles while they return back to their home. A wonderful moment filled with life. KISAAN MAJDOOR EKTA ZINDABAAD. #FarmersProtest," Japneet Singh tweeted.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana had laid siege on Delhi's borders on November 26 last year, demanding a repeal of three contentious farm laws of the Centre.

The Centre repealed the laws on November 29 this year, but the farmers kept the protest going as their other demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of cases against them, were pending.

