India News | Utkarsh Odisha Conclave Sees MoUs Worth Rs 12.89 Lakh Cr, Industry Hails Initiative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): The grand two-day Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 concluded on Wednesday with MoUs worth Rs 12.89 Lakh crores and investment received across 16 diverse sectors being signed.

President of Corporate Affairs and Projects Balasore Alloys Ltd, Vaibhav Jaywant expressed his enthusiasm for the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, stating that it has provided the industry with the momentum it needs to grow.

"This is a very good conclave which has given the industry the wings to fly...This is the right time to invest...The Central government and state government have been very cooperative with our company...We always believe in the able leadership of PM Modi...We have signed MoUs worth Rs 17,000 crore for our ultra-mega copper project in the Balasore district...," he said.

The event culminated with the valedictory session by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. The event witnessed an unprecedented gathering of industry leaders, global delegates, investors, and policymakers.

CM Majhi said, "By inaugurating this conclave himself, PM Narendra Modi has extended his unwavering support to Odisha. The Prime Minister in his message to global industries has said that 'Odisha is the best. Odisha is now an excellent place for investment.' I therefore personally express my gratitude to the Prime Minister, and extend my sincere thanks on behalf of the four and a half crore people of Odisha."

"The Prime Minister was himself present and gave his guarantee (Modi Ki Guarantee) for investments in Odisha. He has extended absolute support to us in making a Sammurddh Odisha by 2036 and making it a growth engine of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. In a double-engine government, he has played the role expected of him. This has taken us closer to the goal of becoming one of the top five economies of the country," he added.

The conclave witnessed an overwhelming response, with a total of 145 investment-related Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) being signed, paving the way for transformative industrial projects and partnerships in Odisha. (ANI)

