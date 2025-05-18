Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Three people, including a woman, lost their lives and several others were injured in a road accident that occurred on the National Highway near Saray Latif Village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, according to the official on Sunday.

The incident took place after a bike collided with a car, leading to serious injuries to multiple individuals.

According to police, among the deceased was a woman who succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said, "3 people have died, including a woman who died during the treatment. A child is undergoing treatment along with one individual. The investigation is ongoing... There was a collision between a car and a bike... A child and the biker are injured and both are in stable condition..."

Soon after the incident, Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in the day, a devastating road accident occurred near Vaishno Dhaba in the Saini police station area in Kaushambi district, claiming the lives of three individuals. The incident took place when a speeding truck collided head-on with a bike, resulting in fatal injuries to the riders.

Locals informed the police about the accident, and a team arrived. With the assistance of an ambulance, the injured were rushed to a nearby medical college. The victims underwent treatment, but unfortunately, doctors declared all three individuals dead.

The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the recent road accident in Kaushambi district in which 3 people were killed.

According to a release, Chief Minister Yogi directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance to the bereaved families and ensure proper treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

