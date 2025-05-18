Hyderabad, May 18: A fire broke out at a scrap shop situated on the ground floor of a three-floor penthouse building in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally on Sunday, officials said. Upon receiving information, the fire officials reached the scene and rescued around 50 people from the building.

Immediately, Chandrayangutta fire vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the flame, and the firefighting operation was also started. The fire spread to the upper floors, and around 50 people on the top floor of the building were immediately rescued. Hyderabad Fire: President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Blaze at Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, Prays for Swift Recovery of Injured.

Blaze Erupts at 3-Storey Building in Mailardevpally

#HyderabadFire : Swift Action by #firefighters of #Chandrayangutta Fire Station 🚒, Saves 50 lives, including 17 children, from a #FireAccident 🔥 in #Mailardevpally limits, #Hyderabad . A major tragedy was averted on Sunday when firefighters rescued 50 people, including 17… pic.twitter.com/JgrKDD4N7I — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 18, 2025

According to a Fire official, " A fire broke out in a ground-floor scrap shop of a three-floor penthouse building in Mailardevpally. The fire spread to the upper floors, and around 50 people in the building went to the top floor. Immediately, Chandrayangutta fire vehicles reached the spot, controlled the fire, and rescued around 50 people. There were no casualties reported. No casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident. Further investigations are still ongoing. Earlier in the day, an empty oil tanker caught fire in Telangana's Cherlapally area of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

However, the fire department officials immediately reached the spot with two fire tenders and brought the fire under control within a short time. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. According to the fire official, "A fire broke out in a BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) empty tanker in Cherlapally in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire. There were no casualties in this fire, and the cause of the fire is yet to be known."

