Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park's lioness, Mariam, passed away on Monday in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Maryam's cremation took place in Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park.

"Lioness Mariam, living in Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park, died this morning. Mariam was very unwell for the last month and was not able to eat or drink anything. Mary was being treated by the doctors of the zoo," said Yogesh Pratap Singh, Veterinarian Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park, Gorakhpur.

"Mariam was brought to Ashfaq Ullah Kha Zoological Park from Etawah Safari Park on February 28, 2021, along with Lion Pataudi," said the doctor.

Doctor Yogesh Pratap Singh, the doctor of Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park, told ANI that the lioness Mariam was in the zoological park. Maryam was brought from Etawah Safari Park on February 28, 2021.

"When Mariam came here to Gorakhpur Zoological Park, she was about 15 to 16 years old. The average age of the lions living in this zoological park is 17 to 18 years. Mariam was more than 17 years old. Due to her ill health, we did not take Mariam to the main enclosure and looked after her. Over the past month, her health had worsened and Mariam had stopped eating and drinking. Mary died this morning." Veterinarian Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park said. (ANI)

