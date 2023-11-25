Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): After 66 years, the Uttar Pradesh assembly winter session will be conducted with new rules that prohibit the leaders from taking mobile phones, flags and banners to the House.

UP's winter session will start on November 28 with the new set of rules for the leaders.

In accordance with Yogi Adityanath's government initiatives on women's empowerment, the women members in the assembly will get preference to speak during the session.

The order also restricts the leaders from carrying flags or banners in the House.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Hot Cooked Meal Scheme' for children aged 3 to 6 years in Anganwadi centres of the state from Ayodhya on Friday.

This initiative involves providing 70 grams of food grains per beneficiary per day in the form of hot-cooked meals to children in co-located Anganwadi centres.

With the commencement of this scheme, guidelines have been issued by the Department of Basic Education for the implementation of the 'Hot Cooked Meal Scheme' in co-located Anganwadi centres for children aged 3 to 6 years registered at Anganwadi centres, the government said in a release.

As per the guidelines, workers and helpers of co-located Anganwadi centres, as well as the kitchens of primary and upper primary schools, have been instructed to work together to prepare mid-day meals and hot cooked food and serve it to the children.

Vijay Kiran Anand, the Director of Midday Meal, and Director General of School Education, has issued guidelines to all Basic Education Officers on this matter. It has been said that the arrangement of food grains and other ingredients including pulses, vegetables, oil, spices, fuel, etc., for preparing hot cooked food will be ensured by the Department of Child Development Services and Nutrition at the co-located Anganwadi centres. Mid-day meals and hot cooked food will be prepared jointly by the cook and Anganwadi helper and distributed to the children.

The decision regarding the affiliation of Anganwadi centres will be made by the respective District Magistrate, determining which school's kitchen within a 200-meter radius of primary and upper primary schools will prepare food for the centre. Anganwadi workers will provide assistance to cooks in preparing hot-cooked food. (ANI)

