Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda gave his approval for the names of candidates to contest from five constituency seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council.

The three BJP candidates for graduate constituencies include Jai Pal Singh (Bareilly Moradabad); Arun Pathak (Kanpur-Unnao) and Devendra Pratap Singh (Gorakhpur-Faizabad) constituency, was announced on Monday.

The candidates for the two teachers' constituencies include Venu Ranjan Bhadauria, who will be the party nominee for the Kanpur-Unnao teachers' constituency and Babulal Tiwari for the Jhansi-Prayagraj constituency.

Notably, there is not much time left for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and assembly elections are also just a few months away.

This year is important from the point of view of elections. Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh this year.

In six out of these nine states, the governments of the BJP and its allies are in power. While there are Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Telangana is governed by the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi).

Nadda's three-year term as the party president ends later this month. However, in view of upcoming elections, his term is being extended. (ANI)

