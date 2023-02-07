Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will commence from February 20.

The state government will table its annual budget for 2023-2024 in the legislative assembly.

Also Read | JEE Mains Result 2023 Declared: NTA Releases JEE Main Session 1 Results at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Direct Link, Answer Key and How To Check Marks.

In this session, the government will present the second budget of its second term.

It is believed that the government will present the budget on February 21, the second day of the session. The state government passed the date of the assembly session from the cabinet by circulation last evening.

Also Read | India Ranks Number One Among 110 Nations for Inclusivity Measures Towards Religious Minorities: CPA Report.

On the first day of the budget session, there will be a joint session of both Houses- the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)