Mumbai, February 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the scorecard on the official website of the NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA released the final provisional answer key of JEE Main session 1 earlier today. Candidates can also view the JEE Mains result 2023 on ntaresults.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 January Session Registers All-Time High Attendance of 95.8%, Say Officials.

Candidates can download the paper 1 final answer key from the website or simply by clicking here. Over 8.6 lakh candidates, out of which 2.6 lakhs were girls and 6 lakhs were boys, registered for the first session of JEE Main 2023 paper 1. This is also the highest-ever attendance for paper 1 since NTA started conducting JEE Main, the agency said. Maharashtra Intermediate Drawing Grade Exam 2023 Result Declared, Know Direct Link, How to Check Results on doa.maharashtra.gov.in and dge.doamh.in.

How To Check JEE Mains Result 2023:

Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main result 2023 link on the home page.

Enter the necessary login details

Click on submit.

The JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result, download and take a printout of for future use.

JEE Final Provisional Answer Key:

The JEE Main Paper 1 exam was held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, in two shifts. The top 2,50,000 qualifiers of JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Based on the result candidates can get admission into various NITs, GFTIs, and other JEE Main participating institutes.

