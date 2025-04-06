Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Happy Shri Ram Navami to all Rama devotees and residents of the state on the holy birthday of the soul of India, the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram! Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity'."

"May the grace of Lord Rama, the center of faith of the people, rest upon the universe. I pray that everyone will be well. This holy festival of Shri Ram Navami is an opportunity to resolve to translate the teachings and ideals of the dignified Purushottam Lord Shri Ram into our personality. Hail to the merciful Lord Sri Rama!" he further said.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers. Aarti was performed early in the morning at 3 a.m., and throughout the day, the temple saw a steady stream of worshippers.

This day is marked as the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."

Devotees also thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

On Ram Navami, the temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the nation to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram.

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."

Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."

Speaking on the arrangements at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Additional SP Madhuban Singh said, "People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami...Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made..."

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

The ninth day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, regarded as the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The name "Siddhidatri" means the giver of spiritual and meditative powers. She is often depicted seated on a lotus and is believed to have vanquished the demon Mahishasura on this day. Hence, it is also known as 'Maha Navami.'

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. (ANI)

