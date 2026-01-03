Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended heartiest congratulations and best wishes to devotees and residents of the state on the commencement of the Magh Mela.

In his message shared on X, CM Yogi prayed that Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati bless all devotees and fulfil everyone's wishes.

He expressed hope that the Magh Mela would strengthen faith, harmony and spiritual values among the people.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious commencement of the Magh Mela and the sacred Paush Purnima. A hearty welcome and greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, akhadas, and kalpwasis who have arrived in Tirtharaj Prayag to take a dip of faith in the holy Sangam. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, and Mother Saraswati fulfill all the wishes of everyone; this is the prayer," he said.

The Magh Mela of Prayag (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February. The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day-long pilgrimage that begins at the Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends at Mahashivaratri, spanning over the entire month of Magh.

The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip). Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz. on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of moon- Krishna Pakhsa- in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of waxing phase of moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh).

The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event. (ANI)

