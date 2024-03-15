Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 76 development projects worth Rs 1878 crore in Gorakhpur on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the third term of the Modi government, India will become the third-largest economy in the world.

"Becoming the third-largest economy means the income of every person in the country will increase manifold. This will also ensure 100 per cent saturation of every public welfare scheme," he added.

He said, "India has transformed in the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has become safe and prosperous and is moving towards becoming the leader of the world. It has jumped from being the world's eleventh to the fifth largest economy in the world."

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 25 projects and inaugurated 51 projects, including the New Township Rapti Nagar Extension and Sports City. During this, he also distributed allotment certificates to the street vendors who got kiosks in Naya Savera.

Before this, bhoomi-pujan, inspection of stalls of various departments and food distribution to small children were also conducted.

In his address, the Chief Minister mentioned that today the whole country is connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, and this vision will be fulfilled through 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'. 'Developed Gorakhpur' is necessary for a developed Uttar Pradesh.

"A developed nation, state, and district means ensuring everyone benefits from the schemes without discrimination. When everyone benefits from the facilities, happiness will be seen on everyone's faces," CM Yogi said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also led everyone in chanting 'Our resolution is a developed India' in a loud voice.

CM Yogi said that the government will soon issue a family ID card to every family. "This card will contain details about every member of the family. If someone doesn't have a job, the government will provide them with one. Those who don't have a house, toilet, ration card, or Ayushman card will be provided with these facilities by the government," he stated.

He emphasized that in a double-engine government, there is a livelihood for the youth. respect for faith and safety for sisters, daughters and businessmen. "The government is working to advance development and conserve heritage," he added further.

While praising the Rapti Nagar Expansion and Sports City Project, the Chief Minister said that this project will provide residential facilities to every section as per their needs, and it will also become a means to enhance the sports talent of youth with the international-level stadium here.

He said that to promote sports, while the Central Government is establishing Khelo India Centers in all districts, similarly, the state government is establishing Khelo UP Centers.

Highlighting the achievements of Gorakhpur, such as the fertilizer factory, four-lane roads, AIIMS, and Ramgarh Tal, CM Yogi mentioned that the completion of Sports City and New Township projects will create a new identity for Gorakhpur. He further appreciated the work of the GDA in creating smart classes in the council primary schools of the city.

Recalling Narendra Modi's public meeting in Manbela in 2014, CM Yogi said that at that time, the then government did not permit conducting it in the fertilizer factory complex. With the support of the citizens, Modi's historic meeting took place in the same field.

Attacking the previous government, he said that they used to divide society based on caste, oppressed people, and created problems for them. "They were reluctant to provide compensation to farmers, whereas, we believe in solutions, not problems," he said.

The Chief Minister extended Holi greetings to everyone. He also said that at this time, there is only one voice echoing throughout the country, 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar'.

During the ceremony, MP Ravikishan Shukla and Mayor Dr Mangelesh Srivastava addressed the gathering, while Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra provided detailed information about the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects.

- Rapti Nagar Expansion Township and Sports City, costing Rs 1799 crore.

- Establishment of Mahant Avaidyanath Science Park in Veer Bahadur Singh Nakshatra Shala, costing Rs 17.21 crore.

- Smart road to connect Karimnagar intersection of Chargaon to Medical Road, costing Rs 13.47 crore.

- Works related to the maintenance of the water sports complex and operation of sports activities in Ramgarh Tal, costing Rs 10 crore

- Gorakhpur Haat, opposite City Mall in Civil Lines, costing Rs 1.78 crore.

- Smart School and Gram Panchayat Building in Sonbarsa, costing Rs 3.60 crore.

- Food Zone at Naya Savera (120 kiosks), costing Rs 2.04 crore.

- Rejuvenation of 42 primary/pre-secondary schools

- Attention to the residential needs of every income group in the township

GDA has developed a residential township, Rapti Nagar Expansion, covering 174 acres, and a Sports City spanning 33 acres. The township has provisions for residential plots tailored to the needs of every income group.

It includes 184 plots of 60 square meters for low-income groups, 213 plots of 75 square meters for middle-income groups, 345 plots ranging from 200 to 250 square meters, and 557 plots of 250 square meters for high-income groups.

Additionally, there will be multi-storey buildings for the EWS and LIG categories. For MIG and HIG category buildings, there will be group housing with two plots each, 46 plots for commercial purposes, and 7 plots for public utility shops. There will be two plots for schools, four for hostels, five for clinics, two for hospitals, and one each for hotels and multiplexes.

The project also includes provisions for multi-level parking, a community centre, a fire station, a police outpost, and parks. Meanwhile, the Sports City will feature facilities such as an international cricket stadium, football ground, tennis courts, kabaddi ground, volleyball court, athletics track, multi-purpose sports complex, and a shooting range. (ANI)

