Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary.

Additionally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha also paid floral tribute.

In Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries paid floral tribute to the Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100 birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh called Atal Bihari Vajpayee a great thinker of Indian politics and a true son of Mother India who dedicated his entire life to the prestige, service and development of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The birth centenary of Prime Minister Atal Ji is being celebrated all over the country. I believe that Atal Ji was a great thinker of Indian politics and a true son of Mother India who dedicated his entire life to the prestige, service and development of the country. Atal ji not only got the respect of the people of his political party but other political parties as well."

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

