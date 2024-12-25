Chennai, December 24: Amid the controversy surrounding the Sandhya Theatre incident in Telangana, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday attacked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and said that "victimizing and bullying" someone is wrong.

"I think he (Revanth Reddy) is trying to compete regarding who is the superstar in Telangana, he trying to show he is superstar than Allu Arjun...right now also he is acting in Congress, he is the main actor in Telangana...people who came and created ruckus, threw stones (at Allu Arjun's residence), among them 2-3 people came from his (Revanth Reddy) own constituency...it is politically motivated...victimizing and bullying someone is wrong...did Allu Arjun had an intention or motive that someone will die...it should not have happened but victimizing and bullying are not right," Annamalai told reporters. Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Leaves for Chikkadapally Police Station in Hyderabad (Watch Video & Pic).

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference earlier today, the Tamil Nadu BJP president said that Amit Shah is soon expected to visit Tamil Nadu. "Yes, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday. The construction of our state BJP district headquarters is completed, so I have invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate it. He is expected to come to Tamil Nadu, we will update about it soon," he said.

Earlier today, actor Allu Arjun returned to his residence after appearing at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident. The actor was summoned to the Chikkadpally Police Station today and asked to 'cooperate' with the investigation. "The case is under investigation, and your presence is essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers about the incident. If necessary, you may also be required to visit the scene of the offence to ascertain the true facts," stated the notice from the Telangana Police. ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident: New CCTV Footage Showing Revathi Being Carried Out Allegedly Proves Allu Arjun’s Absence at Sandhya Theatre Amid Chaos, Netizens React.

Security has been increased outside the actor's residence following recent protests demanding justice for the deceased woman. The tragic event occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. A large crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. A woman, Revathi, was killed, and her child, Sri Tej, was injured. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after posting a Rs 50,000 bond.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, stating in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns. The actor, however, dismissed the allegations of misconduct, calling them an attempt at "character assassination."