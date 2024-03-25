Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): The devotees celebrated 'Rangotsav' inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

"Rangotsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X on Monday.

The festival of colours, 'Rangotsav' started on the first 'Rangbhari Ekadashi' after the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple by applying colours to the deity in Hanumangarhi temple.

Devotees arrived at the Ram Temple in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

Devotees immersed themselves in Holi celebrations as they sang devotional songs and smeared each other in the colours of the festival inside the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya, the holy city of Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing a grand celebration of Holi this year, paying homage to Lord Ram.

A festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country will be marked on March 25. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

The entire country is undoubtedly intoxicated with the Holi spirit. (ANI)

