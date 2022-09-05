Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel in Lucknow's Hazratganj area, said officials on Monday.

The incident was reported at Levana hotel.

Firefighting and efforts to rescue people and guests trapped in the hotel are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in another incident, over 100 fire officers doused a fire that broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station in the national capital last evening.

The situation is under control, said the officials of the fire department on Monday.

Along with 100 fire personnel, 35 fire tenders were also deployed to the spot.

The officials also confirmed that no casualties were reported.

The fire incident was reported to have taken place around 10.40 pm.Earlier on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a fire had broken out at a pandal in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi. (ANI)

