Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): As many as four to five shops were gutted after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a fire official said.

They said that the fire broke out near the Itaunja bridge in Lucknow.

Th blaze was brought under control after a few hours.

Fire officer Prashant Kumar told ANI, "We received information of 4-5 shops engulfed in fire near the Intauja flyover... The fire was extinguished in very little time... A total of six shops caught fire... There are no casualties..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

