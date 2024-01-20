Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, the Forest Department is decorating Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration. The team is actively engaged in developing a lush green Ayodhya with all its major streets, whether it is Dharampath or Rampath, decked up with plants and flowers to captivate beholders.

"It is part of the Yogi government's efforts to revive the grandeur of the Treta Yuga in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister himself is continuously visiting Ayodhya to stay informed about the developments taking place. In view of the upcoming consecration ceremony, he had recently reviewed the arrangements with the administration and departmental officers," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The Ram Path connecting Saadatganj to the new ghat, has been beautified rapidly by the Forest Department.

"Along the three-kilometre stretch of the road median, Bougainvillea plants have been planted. The Ram Path has been adorned with four colours of Bougainvillea- pink, purple, white, and saffron," the press release said.

On the two-kilometer stretch from Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Terrorojia and Bougainvillea have been planted on the median.

"This adds to the beauty of the Dharmapath. The street is adorned with three varieties of Bougainvillea, pink, white, and purple. These three colours have also been planted on the side dividers," press release added.

The Forest Department has established Nandan Van near the banks of the Sarayu River and Ram Ki Paidi. "In this forest, various species of trees such as Peepal, Pakad, Kadamb, Gutel, and Jamun have been planted. Nandan Van is surrounded by barbed wires from all sides to protect plants and trees from monkeys and cattles," it further said.

DFO Shitanshu Pandey said that decorations have been done by the Forest Department on Rampath, Dharampath and Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

"The divider is being adorned with Bougainvillea. Currently, they have been decorated by planting saplings, as planting trees takes time. According to him, the streets will look even more beautiful in two to three years, hence with the maturing of the pink and yellow flowers," he said. (ANI)

