Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday approved the cost of Covid-19 tests, including Antigen, and RTPCR tests in private centres in the state.

"Antigen test will be done at Rs 250 at the private testing centre, RTPCR at Rs 700," officials said, adding that Rs 900 will have to be paid for collecting samples from home.

However, the State's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the government is ready amid the fresh surge of Covid cases in other countries.

"Covid is increasing rapidly in other countries and passengers are also coming from abroad, but the government is ready," he said.

"All the passengers will be isolated if tested positive, and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing," Brajesh Pathak said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to spread the message of masking up in crowded public places like hospitals, buses, railway stations and markets.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Ministry said that all international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023.

This is in addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure, stated the Union Health Ministry.

It said that the test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation worldwide, particularly in the aforesaid countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to sources in the Union Health Ministry, the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid cases in mid-January.

The sources further added that the assessment was made after analysing the previous trends of the Covid surge in the country.

Amid the explosion in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of healthcare facilities is under review in all states and Union Territories in anticipation of another wave. (ANI)

