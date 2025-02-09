Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will begin on February 18, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The statement issued by Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh stated that Governor Anandiben Patel has convened the first legislative session of this year on February 18.

She will address a joint sitting of both Houses of the Legislature on the first day of the session at 11 am.

According to official sources, the budget for the 2025–26 financial year will be presented on February 20.

