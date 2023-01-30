Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister of Prisons Suresh Rahi met with an accident after his car collided with a tractor-trolley, police informed on Monday.

According to Sahjanwa's station officer, the Prisons minister was travelling from Lucknow to Deoria when he met with the accident.

However, Rahi escaped unhurt in the accident, informed the officers further.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

