Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Bhanvi Kumari, the wife of MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya), has filed a fraud case against MLC Akshay Pratap Singh, accusing him of fraudulently obtaining majority shares in the company Shree Da Properties Private Limited.

According to Bhanvi Kumari, accused Akshay Pratap Singh has fraudulently obtained majority shares of the company Shree Da Properties Private Limited of which she is the director and majority shareholder.

In the complaint, she said, "Akshay Pratap Singh obtained majority shares of the company by forging her digital signature and also appointed herself and her associates as directors of the company."

Bhanvi Kumari has filed a case against Legislative Council member Singh alias Gopal Bhaiya along with 5 others at Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

The EOW has registered a case under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 109 and 120B on Bhanvi's complaint.

She further claimed that Akshay Pratap Singh is a fraud and has indulged in several crimes. (ANI)

