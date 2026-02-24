PNN

New Delhi [India], February 24: Recognising water and sanitation as critical frontiers in the climate challenge, the Center for Water and Sanitation (CWAS) at CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF), CEPT University, launched its guidebook "Moving Towards Climate-Resilient Water and Sanitation Services" at the Mumbai Climate Week.

The publication was unveiled by Hon. Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, Smt. Pankaja Munde, in the presence of Jayshree Bhoj - Principal Secretary DoECC, Shri Abhijeet Ghorpade- Director State Climate Action Cell DoECC, Mr. Martin Krause -United Nations Environment Program, Mr. Phillipe Sas - Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation as well as Professors Emeriti and Senior Advisors at CWAS, Prof. Dinesh Mehta and Prof. Meera Mehta, CWAS Center Heads Dhruv Bhavsar and Aasim Mansuri and the CWAS team- Aditi Dwivedi, Jigisha Jaiswal and Chirag Patel.

Developed by CWAS in partnership with the Majhi Vasundhara initiative under the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, the guidebook translates on-ground experience into practical guidance for cities. It offers actionable approaches to strengthen resilience and innovation in water and sanitation services, so they remain accessible and equitable under growing climate uncertainty.

Speaking about the publication, Prof Dinesh Mehta said, "The guidebook emphasises on water security, integrating circularity in waste management, enabling energy transition within water and sanitation systems, methane mitigation, strengthening inclusivity, and promoting climate-responsive financing to support cities in adapting to climate change."

The publication serves as a ready reference for urban local bodies and practitioners working to future-proof urban water and sanitation systems.

Sharing her thoughts, Prof Meera Mehta said, "CWAS has been providing advisory and technical support to the Government of Maharashtra for over 15 years on improved service delivery for water and sanitation. This guidebook aims to serve local bodies with implementable approaches to address their needs for climate-responsive water and sanitation services. We invite local governments to explore this guidebook, adapt it to their unique circumstances, and join us in this essential journey toward a climate-resilient future."

Centre Heads Dhruv Bhavsar and Aasim Mansuri said, "CWAS has worked closely with cities and villages across Maharashtra, alongside state departments, to strengthen water, sanitation, and waste services through monitoring, technical support, and capacity building. The approaches in this guidebook are field-tested and adaptable across states. We hope this contribution supports governments in advancing climate resilient water and sanitation service delivery."

The guidebook is available here: https://cwas.org.in/cwas-resources/moving-towards-climate-resilient-water-and-sanitation-services

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

