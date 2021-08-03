Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Covid tally rose to 17,08,562 with 65 fresh cases, while two new fatalities took the death toll to 22,765, a bulletin by the Health Department said on Tuesday.

One death each has been reported from Maharajganj and Chandauli districts, it said.

Eleven fresh cases were reported from Lucknow, seven from Varanasi, five from Allahabad, four each from Kanpur Nagar and Gautam Budhnagar, among others, the bulletin said.

Of the 11 cases confirmed in Lucknow, four are members of the same family in Malihabad, a government spokesman said, adding that no other infected person was found in the contact tracing of all the people who came in contact with them.

In Lucknow, four other people who recently returned from Kerala have also been found to be Covid positive and genome sequencing of all will be done, the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, 34 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,85,125.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 672, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.28 lakh samples have been tested in the state, taking the total samples tested in the state to over 6.62 crore, it said.

According to the spokesman, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in UP is nearing five crore, with over 3.80 lakh doses administered on Monday.

