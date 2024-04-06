Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The MP-MLA Sessions Court has postponed the next date of hearing in the case of arson registered against Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanpur, Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki, along with three other people, to April 15.

A hearing was held in the case on Saturday. The case is registered at Jajmau police station in Kanpur.

Also Read | Telangana Phone Tapping Case: BJP Seeks CBI Probe Into Allegations of Phone Tapping During BRS Regime.

SP MLA Irfan Solanki was presented before the court through video conferencing from Maharajganj jail in UP. His younger brother, Rizwan Solanki, was brought from Kanpur jail and presented before the court.

But the judge of the MP/MLA court of the session court had sought clarifications from the prosecution and the defence on some points, which both parties presented before the court today and the date of judgement in this case, has been postponed to April 15.

Also Read | CUET UG Exam 2024: NTA Opens CUET Correction Window To Make Changes in Application Form at cuetug.ntaonline.in, Know Steps To Edit.

On the delay in the verdict, Rizwan Solanki, who was present in the court during the hearing, said, "Even if the verdict comes after 10 days, I have faith in the court and Allah, we are innocent and we will be acquitted."

On November 8, 2022, Nazir Fatima lodged an FIR in Jajmau police station against Irfan Solanki, Rizwan Solanki, brother of Kanpur MLA Irfan Solanki and three other people under sections 436, 506, 504, 147, 427, 386 and 120B of the IPC, and had alleged that Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki and others, as part of a conspiracy, set her house on fire so that they can take over her land.

SP MLA Irfan Solanki is lodged in the Maharajganj jail of UP and his brother is in Kanpur jail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)