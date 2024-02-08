Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday that UP will soon become the first state to have 21 airports, emphasizing the rapid pace of infrastructure development in the state.

"There has been ongoing infrastructural growth in land, water, and air sectors in the state. Uttar Pradesh is soon going to become the first state with 21 airports," CM Yogi informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore in Lucknow on February 19.

"During this period, an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore will be realized. On February 19, the Ground Breaking Ceremony for a proposal of Rs 10 lakh crore is going to be held, which will create plenty of employment opportunities," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all this has been possible because UP has strong law and order, ease of doing business, investment-friendly policies, a single-window system, and responsive and transparent policies.

Describing the energy sector, the Chief Minister said that in 2016-17, the total power generation capacity in the state was 5600 MW with the total production capacity reaching 8688 MW.

"By the end of this year, we aim to achieve an electricity production capacity of 12800 MW. Until 2017, the electricity supply reached a total of 128,494 Majras (villages). Last year, electricity supply reached up to 249,818 Majras, which means 100 per cent of the Majras have been electrified," he said.

"From 2012-17, approximately 8.44 lakh electrification projects were completed, and from 2017 to now, 1 crore 65 lakh electrification projects have been completed, which is more than 20 times during the Samajwadi Party's term. Before 2017, there was no knowledge of electricity availability. Since 2017, electricity supply in rural areas is continuous for 18 hours, in tehsil headquarters for 21 to 22 hours, and district headquarters for 24 hours," he said.

CM Yodi while speaking about solar energy, said that until 2017, a total installed capacity of 288 MW of solar energy projects was in place, which has now increased to 2596 MW.

Ayodhya and Kashi are being developed as Solar Cities, and the Bundelkhand Expressway is being prepared as a Solar Expressway, he added. (ANI)

