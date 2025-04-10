Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday held a comprehensive review meeting to discuss the ongoing wheat procurement, PM-Kusum, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

The meeting focused on the state's efforts to streamline procurement processes and provide additional support to farmers.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal Police To Submit Report on FIR Against VHP Over Ram Navami Procession in Howrah.

Pralhad Joshi praised the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in improving farmers' livelihoods.

"The farmer's income has doubled, and along with that, they are also generating electricity for themselves. Before Yogi Adityanath's government, farmers were getting electricity at night only for irrigation purposes. But, now things have changed," Joshi stated.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

"Today, the details of PM-Surya Ghar and wheat procurement were discussed in a detailed meeting with the CM," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for taking the time to implement ambitious schemes linked to farmers and the common man.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said, "I thank Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for taking time out of their busy schedule to implement ambitious schemes that reach the common man and that are linked to the farmers and the common citizens of the middle and low-income groups."

Speaking at the meeting, the Union Minister said, "On the Renewable Energy front, the meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath focused on how Uttar Pradesh is leading the way in renewable energy with an ambitious target of 22 GW solar capacity. The Flagship schemes of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, PM Kusum, and PM Surya Ghar were reviewed, and challenges in implementation were addressed. Together, we resolved to further the vision of sustainability and reaffirm our commitment to a greener, energy-secure future."

Joshi also visited Village Duggaur near Lucknow and saw how farmers are benefiting from PM-KUSUM. Earlier in the day, the CM, in a post, shared a photo with the Union Minister."

Today I had a courtesy visit to Honourable Union Minister Shri@JoshiPralhadji at his official residence in Lucknow," the post read.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh government's procurement of wheat crossed 1 lakh tonne in the first week of April. On April 9, 20.409 farmers sold wheat at 5,780 purchase centers.

According to the officials, registered farmers can sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without verification. Purchase centres are also open during holidays, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)