Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The United Kingdom and Uttar Pradesh signed the Chevening scholarship agreement on Tuesday, allowing five students every year to go to UK for studies by providing a fully funded scholarship. The agreement was signed while British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Right after shaking hands with UP CM on the agreement, British High Commissioner expressed confidence over the growing relations between UK and India, with the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Vision 35 helping open up many opportunities for businesses.

"It's wonderful to be here in Lucknow today to sign with the Chief Minister the agreement on the new Chevening scholarships which we're announcing together between the United Kingdom and Uttar Pradesh. This will give the opportunity for five students every year for the next three years to go to the UK on a fully funded scholarship which is part of the fantastic and growing relationship between the United Kingdom and India," High Commissioner Cameron told ANI right after the meeting.

Praising the FTA for giving opportunities to businesses to grow, Cameron added, "With the recent signing of both the trade agreement and Vision 35, the vision for the new relationship between the UK and India recently signed by our two prime ministers during PM Modi's visit to the UK. So it's great to be here talking about education and talking about the fantastic opportunities for business that the FTA will also allow us to explore here between the UK and India."Chevening is the UK Government's international scholarships programme. Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and partner organisations, they offer people the opportunity to further their education in the UK.

To qualify for the scholarship, a student must hold an undergraduate degree to qualify for a masters programme in the UK. One must apply to three different eligible courses in the western country and receive an unconditional offer from atleast one of those courses.

Once selected, the people will have their university tuition funded, receive a montly stipend, receive travel allowance to and form UK, an arrival allowance.

The cost of one visa application will be funded and a travel grant will be given to attend Chevening events in the UK. (ANI)

