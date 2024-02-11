Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): In preparation for the global promotion of the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Yogi government is planning to organise a social media conclave.

This initiative involves collaborating with both governmental and non-governmental agencies to reach a wide audience, an official from Tourism Department said.

Until now, only government agencies have been involved in organising the Maha Kumbh. However, the state government is now taking proactive steps to involve non-governmental agencies in the process. Aparajita Singh, the Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, said that the Tourism Department wants to connect with as many people as possible through the Maha Kumbh.

Singh said, "Everyone may possess valuable insights, and it's possible that some individuals may not have had the opportunity to communicate their ideas to the government until now. To bridge this gap and incorporate diverse perspectives, the Tourism Department will organise a competition inviting ideas related to organising the Maha Kumbh."

She further said that the participants with the most unique ideas in this competition will be encouraged and recognized by the Tourism Department. "Their ideas will become an integral part of the organisation of the Maha Kumbh," she said.

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh, the Tourism Department in Prayagraj is diligently organising various initiatives to enhance the branding and publicity of tourist destinations. For this purpose, a "Social Media Conclave" is being organised.

A two-day conclave is scheduled to take place in March, and a proposal has been sent to the government for its approval.

The conclave will commence with a session involving local social media influencers followed by a session with global influencers.

"Additionally, tour operators from tourism centers across the country are being invited to share their insights on attracting tourists to the Maha Kumbh. Hotel entrepreneurs are also encouraged to participate in these discussions. While proposals for necessary facilities for tourists will be sought from all stakeholders, a review of the shortcomings in the current supply will also be conducted," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The efficacy of social media in amplifying public awareness campaigns is widely recognised. Whether it's enhancing Prayagraj's standing in Swachh Survekshan or bolstering cleanliness efforts ahead of next year's Maha Kumbh, engaging local citizens is imperative.

The Municipal Commissioner of Prayagraj, Chandra Mohan Garg, said, "Recognizing this need, the Municipal Corporation is utilising social media for the cleanliness campaign. Meetings with more than a dozen social media influencers have already taken place. Following these meetings, city residents will soon be able to observe the city's cleanliness arrangements along with urban activities on social media platforms. Active youth on social media sites will promote awareness of cleanliness among the urban population."

He further said that through reels and other mediums on social media, city residents will be made aware so that the cleanliness rating of the city can be improved before the Maha Kumbh. (ANI)

