Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assigned departmental responsibilities to 18 different dignitaries in public interest, with the aim to expedite the implementation of departmental public welfare schemes in the state, and for their effective monitoring.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office on Friday, 18 dignitaries have been assigned as the chairman and Vice President of the state's various advisory councils and Boards for effective implementation of various public welfare schemes.

Providing information in this regard, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari said that the CM Dhami has assigned Balveer Ghuniyal and Bhuvan Vikram Dabral as Vice Presidents of the Herbal Advisory Committee.

Geetaram Gaud and Geetaram Gaud have been assigned as Vice Presidents of the Uttarakhand Tribal Advisory Council.

Other dignitaries assigned to various other councils, committees and boards are -- Surendra Mogha, Vice President, Uttarakhand Animal Welfare Board; Subhash Barthwal, Vice President, State Formation Movement Honor Council; Puneet Mittal, Vice President, Urban Environment Protection Council, Girish Dobhal; Vice President, State Silent Council; Jaipal, Vice President, Uttarakhand State Higher Education Upgradation Committee; Deshraj Karnawal, Vice President, Social Welfare Schemes and Monitoring Committee; Ajit Chaudhary, Vice President, Uttarakhand State Farmers Commission; Pratap Singh Panwar, Vice President, State Medicinal Plants Board; Jagat Singh Chauhan, Vice President, State Level Minor Irrigation Advisory Committee; Geeta Rawat Chairman, State Level Vigilance Committee; Shankar Koranga, Vice President, State Level Watershed Council; Maheshwar Singh Mahara Vice President, Tea Development Advisory Council; Sardar Manjit Singh, Co-Chairman, State Level Sugarcane Development Advisory Committee; and Naveen Verma, Vice President, Senior Citizens Welfare Council.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami, while attending the closing ceremony of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025, announced that the indoor stadium/hall will be converted into an AC hall.

The Chief Minister wished a bright future to all the players who had come from every corner of the country to participate in this national-level Kabaddi Championship, and all the players who won medals in the sports competition.

The statement said that as CM Dhami boosted the morale of the players, he added that the players of the teams who are a few steps away from victory should see this as an opportunity to improve their sports abilities. (ANI)

