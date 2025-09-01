Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], September 1 (ANI): A tragic road accident took place early Monday morning in the Munkatiya area, where a four-wheeler vehicle was suddenly hit by falling debris from a hillside.

According to the District Information Office in Rudraprayag, the vehicle, carrying 11 people, was passing through the area at around 7:34 AM today when the incident occurred.

The force of the debris caused the vehicle to crash, leading to the death of two passengers on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Rita, wife of Uday Singh, aged 30, and Chandra Singh, son of Kalam Singh, aged 68. Both were residents of Barkot, Uttarkashi.

The passengers who were seriously injured in the incident include 35-year-old Naveen Singh Rawat, 25-year-old Pratibha, and 35-year-old Mamta, all residents of Barkot, Uttarkashi. They were first taken to the primary health centre in Sonprayag for initial treatment and later referred to a higher medical centre for advanced care.

Other injured passengers, including Mohit Chauhan, Rajeshwari (wife of Naveen), and the driver, Pankaj, were also given immediate medical attention in Sonprayag. The driver, Pankaj, is 24 years old and is from Kokamalla village in Nandanagar, Chamoli district.

The district administration has assured that proper medical treatment is being provided to all the injured and that full support will be extended to the affected families.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that some districts in the region are currently under a red and orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, and the next 24-48 hours will be crucial.

"... Some of our districts are in red alert and some districts are in orange alert... The next 24-48 hours are crucial, and we all have to keep a close watch. Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert... We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level...," CM Dhami said on Sunday. (ANI)

