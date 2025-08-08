Dharali (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Indian Army, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP, BRO, and civil administration, continues to lead large-scale rescue and relief efforts in the flood- and landslide-affected region of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarakhand under Operation Dharali.

As per the statement, Dharali remains completely cut off due to widespread landslides. However, road clearance efforts have progressed up to Limchigad, where the launch of a Bailey Bridge is currently underway and expected to be completed by Friday evening.

In terms of weather conditions, Matli and Harsil have experienced a period of clear skies, aiding rescue efforts. However, low visibility and rain over Dehradun have temporarily delayed some planned air sorties.

"So far, a total of 357 civilians have been rescued, with 119 airlifted to Dehradun. Rescue teams on the ground include Indian Army columns, combat engineers, medical units, and specialised Search and Rescue (SAR) dog squads. The NDRF has deployed 105 personnel, working in tandem with SDRF and ITBP teams, including medical officers stationed in Harsil and Dharali," said the Indian Army in a statement.

Army doctors, nursing assistants and combat medics are providing on-site treatment to rescued civilians at transit locations. Among the evacuees are 13 Army personnel, while eight soldiers from the 14 Rajputana Rifles remain unaccounted for. The civil administration has reported that approximately 100 civilians are still missing, and two civilian fatalities have been confirmed.

Aviation assets have played a key role in the operations. On August 7 alone, 68 helicopter sorties were conducted, including six by the Indian Air Force, seven by the Army, and 55 by civil helicopters. A heli-bridging network has been activated between Dehradun, Harsil, Matli, and Dharasu ALG, supported by C-295 aircraft to ferry critical supplies, rescue teams, and stranded civilians.

To aid coordination, the Indian Army has established a Communication Control Room at Harsil, with satellite and Wi-Fi connectivity operational. Meanwhile, BSNL and Airtel are working to restore public mobile networks in the affected region.

Senior military leadership, including the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and the Commander, 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade, are on the ground in Harsil to oversee operations and ensure synergy between military and civilian agencies.

The statement said, "The planned actions for August 8, 2025, include the launch of a Bailey Bridge at Limchigad to restore vital road connectivity, the aerial induction of critical relief materials and equipment, continued search operations in Harsil and nearby areas, and the evacuation of remaining stranded civilians by air from Harsil to Matli and Dehradun."

The Indian Army remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of affected citizens, working round the clock in synergy with other agencies to overcome the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. (ANI)

