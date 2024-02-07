Dehradun, February 7: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation. The Bill was introduced in the assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first. Uttarakhand Cabinet Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill: UCC Bill Proposed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government Gets Approval (Watch Video)

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement UCC

The Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government, passed in the House. After passing the UCC Bill in the Assembly, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. pic.twitter.com/7KGYYm3XLJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)