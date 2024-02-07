Dehradun, February 7: The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation. The Bill was introduced in the assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first. Uttarakhand Cabinet Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill: UCC Bill Proposed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government Gets Approval (Watch Video)

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement UCC

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

