Dehradun, Dec 14 (PTI) Senior police officials on Thursday reviewed the security at the Uttarakhand Assembly here, a day after a breach in Parliament.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters, and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Led by state Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, the team visited the Vidhan Sabha premises to assess the security arrangements and plug loopholes, if any, on the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The DGP asked the officers present to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure aimed at strengthening security arrangements in and around the Assembly when it is in session.

Guidelines were issued to prepare a detailed action plan regarding the movement of people, employees, and media personnel entering the Assembly premises, access control, checking, and frisking during a session.

Instructions were also given by the DGP to tighten the security arrangements of the peripheral wall, watch tower, and entry and exit points of the Assembly to ensure there is no lapse.

